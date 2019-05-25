Hot, humid Memorial Day weekend

Skies will continue to clear for your Saturday evening with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s. Sunday will be another very hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s and a mix of sun and clouds. Memorial Day Monday will also be hot with a high of 95 degrees. The heat index will likely be over 100 degrees during the afternoon. There is a slight chance of seeing a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Monday afternoon.