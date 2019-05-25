Photo of Alabama deputy praying with man goes viral

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A picture out of Jefferson County is going viral. And for a good reason.
A picture circulating the internet shows deputy David Lawrence praying with a man. Lawrence says he was getting gas in his patrol car when a man asked for his help because he was locked out of his car.
He says he tried to get the door open, and even drove the man to his house to find an extra key.
Then he says he called a friend with a tow truck company to unlock the car for free.
After that, he took a moment to pray to encourage the man, who happens to also be a veteran.
“We’re on your side. We’re here to help. In that opportunity it was just a small picture of what we do in the sheriff’s office. As a follower of Christ and a deputy, it goes hand in hand, and we are able to reach out and show them there are men and women here every day that love you and want to protect you and serve you and that’s what we are here for,” said Lawrence.
Lawrence also serves as a school resource officer and a K-9 officer.
