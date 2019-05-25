Hot and humid holiday weekend

Good Saturday morning! More heat and humidity follows us through the holiday weekend. Patchy fog is present across the area this morning, but as the morning rolls along, the fog will clear and sunshine takes over. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s. Diurnally driven pop up showers are possible today, but chances are small. Another quiet night is on tap with lows falling near 70°.
High pressure continues to take over, and the forecast through the holiday weekend looks to be on repeat. Sunday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s, and copy and paste that forecast on Memorial Day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 90s with a slim chance for a popcorn shower.
Mid 90s follows us through the middle of next week. A system will slide southeastward Thursday. There will be a small uptick in rain chances, with most of the rain looking to come Thursday night into Friday. Rain coverage is not impressive right now, but it could give some relief. Highs are knocked into the lower 90s.
