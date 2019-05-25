Hot air balloon hits power line in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been a dream ride on a hot air balloon turned into a nightmare for several people in Athens Saturday morning.
According to our partners at The News Courier, a hot air balloon came in contact with utility lines, and there was a small fire underneath the basket.
An officer saw the balloon hanging in the power line on Cambridge Lane.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says no one was injured.
Employees for the utility company arrived at the scene and turned the power off so the passengers could safely get out.
The balloon is assumed to have come from the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival taking place in Decatur this weekend.
