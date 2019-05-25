Family water spots open around north Alabama as summer heats up

(WAFF) - There are a lot of options for north Alabama families to fend off the summer heat. And they’ve all opened their doors.
One is the splash pad at Bridge Street Town Centre. A lot of people and their children came out Saturday to beat the heat. The splash pad will stay open throughout the season.
Point Mallard Park also opened for the season Saturday. Hundreds cooled off and enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend. The season runs through Aug 11, and it’s open daily. From that point on, the water park is only open on weekends through Sept. 2.
City pools have opened in Fayetteville, Arab and Russellville.
If you’re looking for a more natural way to cool off, there’s the Hippie Hole at Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne. Or head to the Cherokee Landing at Flint River. That’s within Hayes Nature Preserve.
And you can retreat to nature at Dismals Canyon in Franklin County and enjoy some waterfalls there.
