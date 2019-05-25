Athens getting Scottish sister city

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens is getting a sister city from across the pond.
The city of Athens is formalizing a sister city agreement with Stonehaven, Scotland, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
Scottish visitors are in town for Memorial Day weekend, participating in some activities.
The agreement will be signed on Wednesday. Mayor Ronnie Marks will be in attendance.
Following that signing, some delegates from Athens will travel to Scotland to sign an agreement there as well.
