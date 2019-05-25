ALDOT to install stoplight at Highway 72 and Burgreen Road after Memorial Day

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Highway 72 and Burgreen Road has a dangerous past, but ALDOT is looking to install a safer future.
Friday it announced it would begin installing a stoplight on Tuesday, May 28. Work will continue through Friday, May 31
Work will be performed from roughly 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..
West Main Dance Studio owner Beverly Smith said the stoplight is needed, and she looks forward to her students reaping the safety benefits.
“I’m grateful, I’m looking forward to it to see how it will alleviate problem of all these accidents that do occur weekly,” she said.
Dale Suggs of Suggs Ruggs said he’s on board with the stop light, but concerned about changes that are on the horizon.
“Anything that limits access, makes it more difficult to get to your store just hurts business in general. If it’s not necessary, there’s no need in putting it there.”
ALDOT is planning on adjusting turn lanes and driveways but the has not yet designed the changes.
The department scheduled to start planning as soon as June, but when it will be completed is to be determined.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.