Unseasonable heat rolls into next week

A ridge of high pressure is set up over the southeast and will continue to provide hot and dry conditions for days to come. Mostly sunny skies and southwesterly flow will help temperatures reach mid 90s today. Another quiet and calm night is on tap for the overnight and lows will once again dip near 70 °.
Memorial Day weekend will be packed with plenty of activities across the Tennessee Valley, but with the heat dialed to high, you'll need to take extra steps to avoid heat stress. Saturday will be hot and humid. Daytime highs will escalate into the mid 90s, and heat index values (the "feels-like" temperature) will be near 100°. A slim chance for a pop-up shower could bring some relief to a few lucky cities, but not likely. Sunday brings a similar scenario, highs in the mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Monday is pretty much a rollover from the weekend. Hot, humid, and dry with a small chance for a pop-up shower near peak heating hours. Highs will rise into the mid 90s. Afternoon highs will likely peak into the mid 90s the first half of the upcoming week and in the low 90s the second half.
The next storm system approaches during the middle of the week, slightly enhancing the chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday (20%). The front may not bring much rain, but dew points and temperatures drop a bit which could bring some relief.
