7 people arrested in Limestone County drug bust

The LCSO Narcotics Unit, the Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force, and members of the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office executed two related search warrants, one at a residence on Elk River Mills Road and the other at a residence on Chris Way. At one of the locations a suspect (Kenny Haggermaker) exited through a trap door that was in his bedroom floor and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Investigators located over half an ounce of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun with “nubby” engraved in the stock, a stolen pistol, cash and drug paraphernalia between the two locations.