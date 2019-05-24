7 people arrested in Limestone County drug bust

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two residential search warrants executed Friday morning by narcotics deputies and members of the Drug Task Force resulted in the arrests of seven people (one of whom was wanted in a recent burglary and theft of a Mercedes) and the seizure of meth, cash, guns (one stolen), and drug paraphernalia.
Kenny Haggermaker, 40, is charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, attempting to elude, and receiving stolen property 3rd degree. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $16,000 bond.
Stephanie Dutcher, 39, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and using a false name/identity. She is charged on previous warrants for receiving stolen property 3rd, destruction of crops, burglary 2nd, theft 1st, and criminal mischief 1st in the case of a Mercedes that was stolen and abandoned in a cornfield recently.
Christopher Pylant, 33, is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharon Ridinger, 22, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Limestone County Jail on $1000 bond.
Joshua Temple, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $3500 bond.
Michelle Wildman is charged with loitering at a known drug house.
Aaron Brooks was arrested on outstanding warrants with Huntsville Police Department.
The LCSO Narcotics Unit, the Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force, and members of the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office executed two related search warrants, one at a residence on Elk River Mills Road and the other at a residence on Chris Way. At one of the locations a suspect (Kenny Haggermaker) exited through a trap door that was in his bedroom floor and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Investigators located over half an ounce of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun with “nubby” engraved in the stock, a stolen pistol, cash and drug paraphernalia between the two locations.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.