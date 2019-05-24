Sailboat catches fire after it hits a power line on the Tennessee River

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One family is in disbelief, after their boat hit a power line on the Tennessee River this afternoon.
According to the Morgan County Rescue squad, a family was traveling on the Tennessee River to the Flint Creek area near Point Mallard this afternoon when the mast of their boat hit the lower cable of a power line.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m.
Authorities say the mast of the boat caught fire. The four family members on board the boat told rescuers they felt an electric shock when the boat hit the power line.
The Decatur Fire Department was able to put the fire out within minutes of arriving on the scene.
An eleven year old boy from Trussville, one of four passengers on board, was injured and transported to Huntsville Children’s Hospital.
Morgan County Rescue Squad, Decatur Fire, Air Evac and Alabama Marine Police all responded to the scene.
The Morgan County Rescue Dquad is currently working on pulling the boat out of the water.
