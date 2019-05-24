More hot weather this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend will be packed with plenty to do across the Tennessee Valley, but with the heat cranked up on high, you'll need to take steps to avoid heat stress. Saturday will be hot and humid. Daytime highs will escalate into the mid 90s, and heat index values (the "feels-like" temperature) will be near 100°. A slim chance for a pop-up shower could bring some relief to a few lucky cities, but not likely. Sunday brings a similar scenario, highs in the mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.