Madison flea market reopens with new name

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s back in business for dozens of vendors in Madison. The Funky Monkey is reopening with a new name and owner in June.
The bright beetle outside may be gone, but the charm is still intact.
The former Funky Monkey vintage market along highway 72 in Madison is now Vintage 72.
We were the first to alert you about the business shutting down abruptly. Vendors are still out thousands of dollars in owed sales and no sign of the manager.
The new owners are former vendors who were also tied up in the closure.
Karen Baldwin runs Karen’s Krafty Korner. She tells 48 News she’s excited to get back to work.
“I’m so excited you just don’t know. I got goosebumps just saying it," said an exited Baldwin. "We have new owners, Mary-Kate and Kody have taken over the lease. It’s now called Vintage 72. We have a Facebook page. We have an Instagram page. So, you know, we’re babies again so we’ll have to grow.”
The new owners of Vintage 72 are hoping to have everything up and running by June, with all the familiar faces back in place.
