Kitchen Cops: Bare hands on burger buns and a missed chance for redemption in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six weeks ago, we told you about the dismal 66 score that El Mocajete in Madison got from the Kitchen Cops because of a grease trap problem, foods at the wrong temperature, and dirty ice machines. Now, the restaurant is getting a second chance with a follow-up inspection. Unfortunately, the score is only four points better. Inspectors came by on May 17th and found clogged drains, sinks and dishwashers backing up, dirty can openers and multiple foods at the wrong temperature. Those issues were all fixed when the Kitchen Cops came back three days later, but the 70 score stands until the next official inspection.
El Molcajete wasn’t the only restaurant in Madison County with problems. The Applebee’s on North Memorial Parkway was also a low performer this week. It earned a 74 due to issues with an overflowing dumpster, missing sanitizer in the dishwasher and food at the wrong temperature. Pickett’s New Market Restaurant also lost points because of missing sanitizer, and because an inspector saw an employee touching a hamburger bun that was about to be served with their bare hands. It gets an 83.
In Morgan County, Whitt’s Barbecue on Spring Avenue in Decatur has the lowest score with an 86 due to chemicals being stored too close to food and food containers.
In the Shoals, Sweet Pepper’s Deli in Sheffield was written up for food without date marks and sanitizer pumps not working. The Quick Stop on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia gets an 87 because of cleaner being stored near food and mold in the soda fountains. The Wheeler Dam Market in Reogersville gets and 83 after the Kitchen Cops found a broken septic tank lid.
Check out the full list of scores and inspection notes from around north Alabama below:
