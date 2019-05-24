Kitchen Cops: Bare hands on burger buns and a missed chance for redemption in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six weeks ago, we told you about the dismal 66 score that El Mocajete in Madison got from the Kitchen Cops because of a grease trap problem, foods at the wrong temperature, and dirty ice machines. Now, the restaurant is getting a second chance with a follow-up inspection. Unfortunately, the score is only four points better. Inspectors came by on May 17th and found clogged drains, sinks and dishwashers backing up, dirty can openers and multiple foods at the wrong temperature. Those issues were all fixed when the Kitchen Cops came back three days later, but the 70 score stands until the next official inspection.