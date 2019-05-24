Huntsville City Council approves Constellation development on Clinton Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Huntsville’s front door will be seeing some changes.
The city council unanimously approved the Constellation development agreement which will translate to new living and shopping near Clinton Avenue.
Constellation will be located on 12 acres of empty land located around the SpringHills Suites Hotel on Constellation Place Drive.
The project will come in two phases.
Phase 1:
- 218 apartments
- 20,000 sq. ft. office use
- 20,000 sq. ft. retail use
- One parking garage
Phase 2:
- 100 room hotel
- 60,000 sq. ft office (minimum)
- Additional parking
The city will be investing $2 million in the projects’ phase one parking in exchange to access to 40 percent of parking spaces. It is also responsible for road improvements around the development capped at $1 million.
It estimates the project will bring in $1,469,900 in taxes annually, resulting in a pay back period of a little more than 2 years.
Developer D. Scott McLain said it’s unclear what restaurants and businesses will fill the retail space, but there’s interest from all over.
“I’ve been in discussion with about 70 restaurants, they’re all national, one may be from Huntsville, 2 or 3 from may be Alabama, this is national project. National people don’t reveal who they are until the deal is done,” he said.
McLain said it will be another three or four months before construction begins. After that, it will likely take 18 months to complete the apartments, and nine months to complete the retail.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.