Fayetteville leaders working to revitalize downtown square

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - Fayetteville leaders are working to breed more life into the historic downtown square. At a recent Board of Alderman meeting, they hired a firm that will conduct a multi-phase study to provide a template of the future.
“I think that people forget this is 2019 and that we’re almost two decades into the 21-st century," said Mayor Michael Whisenant.
The Board entered a $75,000 agreement with Nashville-based company Walker Collaborative.
In four phases, the firm will conduct intensive research on the history of downtown Fayetteville before presenting a plan to the City.
Part of their effort will be talking with residents and business owners.
“We’ve got so much to offer and a lot of people don’t realize that," expressed Jennie Roles-Walter. She owns Thick Southern Accents Homestore.
Like Jennie, Jack Miller wants more visibility. “If you go up and down the bypass you have no idea what town you’re bypassing because we have no signage," said Miller.
A handful of merchants propose investments into signs along the main thoroughfare that will usher people into the square.
“I’d also like to see more events downtown to draw people in to see all of the wonderful merchants that we have here," said Roles-Walter.
“We want to make sure that all of our buildings are full and that we’re a destination point," said Mayor Whisenant.
Merchants are not only pushing advertisement, but entertainment as well. For the past few years, they’ve been in and out of conversation with city leaders to bring more events and food trucks to the square.
Greenway projects and downtown connections to major hotspots in the city are already underway.
City leaders are working with the Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Program organization.
In February 2018, Sir’s Fabric, a major business and revenue generator, burned to the ground.
“It’s a great loss," said Mayor Whisenant. "We grieve that loss, and we just have to go forward. But there was an effect.”
“There are a lot of vacant buildings and there are a couple of merchants on the Main Street side that are struggling,” explained Tina Osgood, owner of Ivy Wreath.
Mayor Whisenant tells 48 News the store brought people to the square who stayed for the local businesses and family feels.
Conversations with the firm began Thursday. The study will take around 6-8 months to complete.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.