Abortion law could impact Alabama economy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama's controversial abortion law is making headlines across the country.
People are calling for boycotts against Alabama-made products and companies based in the state.
We spoke to an economic development expert who explains how this new law could impact the state’s economy.
“We’re seeing a cloud over the state’s business climate now,” said John Boyd, Development Expert.
A cloud business experts say formed after the strictest abortion bill in the country became law.
“Boeing and Pratt Whitney are both clients of ours. They have a major presence in Huntsville,” said Boyd.
Boyd recruits companies for a living.
He knows first hand how this new abortion law could potentially steer businesses away from Alabama.
“Companies are in a global competition to attract and maintain talent. Companies do not want to be in this type of climate of highly controversial what we term anti-business social legislation,” said Boyd.
In the world of site-recruiting, Boyd says a lot has changed.
“The biggest change is the role that politics plays,” said Boyd.
We know this law can’t go into effect until Roe Versus Wade is overturned. But, that’s exactly what the bill’s sponsor, Representative Terri Collins is hoping for
“That’s why we crafted the language, that’s why we didn’t include any amendments. This is an area where the business community is concerned,” said Boyd.
However, Boyd thinks this won't completely destroy the states business attraction.
“Companies are sophisticated. They can walk and chew gum at the same time. There’s no perfect location. Alabama has a lot of positive things going for it. This is an opportunity for lawmakers to come together and remedy this hopefully sooner rather than later,” said Boyd.
We did reach out to Governor Kay Ivey to see if she has any concerns about this new law deterring businesses away from the state.
She didn't directly answer our question, but instead said in a statement quote
""Our business-friendly climate, highly-skilled workforce and superior training programs rank among the highest in the nation; Our deep commitment to advancing economic opportunities for Alabamians will continue to remain a top priority for our state."
