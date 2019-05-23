Temperatures are rising this week in the Tennessee Valley which means people are adjusting the thermostat

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer is right around the corner and the heat is already blistering.
That means you have probably started adjusting the thermostat.
The cost to run your air conditioner is a huge factor for your wallet.
" Having your unit serviced could cost anywhere from being 75 to 500 dollars, said, Tim Hopson VP MPE Services."
To avoid paying a high repair fee to have your a/c serviced technicians have some advice for you.
Change the air filter every thirty days.
Pay close attention to your outside condenser unit, which can get dirty from yard clippings, leaves, and trash.
You should also check for leaks.
Schedule a checkup with an A/C qualified professional at least twice a year.
Lastly, avoid putting off A/C repairs.
"Make sure your air conditioner can breathe so you don't close off rooms you want to pump air into rooms and go ahead and let it circulate through the house, so it works more efficiently, said, Hopson.
Keep the a-c at 78 degrees Fahrenheit and make sure all your windows and doors are properly sealed.
You can seal them yourself or hire a professional.
