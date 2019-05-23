New evidence uncovered in quest to solve case of missing Harvest woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators say digging operations in Madison County led them to find more evidence in a case they’ve worked tirelessly for nearly 11 years.
Crews were out on Granto Road all day Thursday as they continue to gather information in the missing persons case.
Powers was last seen in Harvest on July 12th, 2008.
The mother of three went missing from her home. After she disappeared, her husband said he woke up to find she was gone without a note and had left without her belongings.
Some fear she may have been the victim of a homicide.
When the dig wrapped up on Thursday afternoon, the Madison County Sheriff's Office reported that it was "productive" and that evidence was collected and removed for forensic analysis.
“We’ve returned to this area in search of any evidence that we might be able to find in reference to the Jennifer Powers case from 2008. This is the second time for this type of operation that we’ve done in the past year. New leads became available and this is an active case that we’re continuing to work,” said Lt. Donny Shaw, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Powers resided on Granto Road and she was reported missing from that area and that’s why investigators have been back there on several occasions to look for evidence.
“Every week we’ve been doing something with this case and information led to us coming back out here today and seeing if we can recover any evidence that may lead towards resolution in this case,” Lt. Shaw stated.
The sheriff’s office has been working diligently over the years to find clues and details that could move the case forward.
Investigators previously indicated that they had a person of interest in the case.
There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of Jennifer Powers and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance. Contact Investigator Andrews with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8866.
“Somebody out there knows something,” Lt. Shaw added. “We’re making effort we can to give closure to the family and to bring whoever is responsible to justice.”
Last year on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance, Powers' family and friends held a vigil.
“I love her so much, and I miss her. She was never forgotten. I mean, people still think about her and love her and miss her everyday,” said her daughter, Katelyn Vann.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.