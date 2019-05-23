Neighbors are relieved to finally see this road project in Florence happening.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -We continue to follow-up on a dangerous intersection in Florence.
People who live along West Irvine Avenue in Florence say many speeding drivers are putting lives in danger.
Neighbors are relieved to finally see this road project happening.
Let me show the construction progress… The city already put up new speed signs adjusting it from 35 to 25 miles per hour.
The next phase of the project to make the streets safer is building a T- intersection which may help slow down drivers.
People who live in this area along West Irvine say they're hoping the project gets done before someone gets hurt.
When the college students are in session because the school is down the street, they run every speed law in the book. This has been a concern of mine and others for the children and people who live on this street, said, Betty Johnson- Potter.
Betty Johnson- Potter has lived on West Irvine for nearly a decade.
She says for years neighbors voiced their concerns about the dangerous intersection.
This road project is a huge relief for the neighborhood.
The city says it's going to take time to complete the project but they're working to add new speed signs, speed bumps, and a T-intersection.
There actually getting the stuff done… I am glad to see the improvements, said, Johnson- Potter.
City Officials say the project should be complete in the next two months.
