Man arrested after standoff in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars after a standoff in Morgan County.
41-year-old McKinley Morrow was arrested following that standoff.
We’re told police were trying to arrest him on multiple warrants, including receiving stolen property and reckless driving.
That’s when he barricaded himself inside the house. Deputies had to use a K-9 to get him out.
Deputies say Morrow was injured while trying to escape through a window in the house, but he was treated and later booked into jail.
