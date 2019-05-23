Liberty Middle School students win engineering contest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Liberty Middle school in Madison are celebrating a pretty great accomplishment this summer.
They won with their prize-winning “Rube Goldberg Machine”.
Dominoes were flying and balls were running down tracks.
The engineering firm Garver donated supplies and money and told students all across the country.
Their goal was to come up with the most complicated machine that could to do a simple task.
Garver is hoping to inspire the next generation of engineers with his contest.
The kids at Liberty Middle won first prize overall thanks to the contraption!
Congrats to all the kids who put this together.
