Hot and dry, highs in the 90s

Two words...unseasonably hot! That pretty much sums up the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days. This morning begins with quiet and mild conditions, but temperatures will quickly escalate this morning and into the afternoon. By 9 AM, temperatures will be at or near 80 degrees. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s, which is about 10 degrees above the norm. A quiet sky will continue tonight with lows falling into the lower 90s.