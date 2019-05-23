Hot and dry, highs in the 90s

Two words...unseasonably hot! That pretty much sums up the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days. This morning begins with quiet and mild conditions, but temperatures will quickly escalate this morning and into the afternoon. By 9 AM, temperatures will be at or near 80 degrees. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s, which is about 10 degrees above the norm. A quiet sky will continue tonight with lows falling into the lower 90s.
More heat and dry weather expected as we wrap up the work week on Friday. Temperatures will peak into the mid 90s, which is near the record of 96°. The heat does not loosen up heading into the weekend. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 90s, about 15 degrees above average daytime highs for this time of year. Heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, are projected to be near 100°.
A slim chance for rain comes Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower could bring much relief to those who receive it because highs will make it into the mid 90s.
A lot of heat is headed to the Tennessee Valley. Remember to take extra measures to be safe in the hot weather. Steps could include wearing light and loose fitted clothing, staying hydrated, and taking plenty of breaks while spending time outside.
