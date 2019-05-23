A Florence Police Officer’s good deed has gone viral after helping a 9-year old girl after her cat died this week.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officer Justin Whitten says he was on duty when he saw a young girl crying in her driveway.
When he approached her to find out why she was sad he realized 9-year-old Makayla Hogue had just seen her cat get hit and killed.
With it being a little girl, I wanted to help her because she was crying, said, Officer Justin Whitten.
Officer Whitten says Hogue was crying hysterically. He wanted to be there to comfort her and help take the pain away.
Makayla Hogue Officer Whitten came and then mom came outside, and they helped trying to cheer me up and bury the cat and stuff, said, Makayla Hogue.
Officer Whitten helped them lay the cat to rest. His act of kindness didn't stop there. A short time later the officer returns with a special surprise.
When I left the house, came back and I got Makayla a new cat, said, Whitten.
I was super surprised I wouldn't have thought he would get me a cat I was just happy enough he cheered me up, said, Hogue.
Officer Whitten says kind acts like this are just natural for him to do. He hopes his good deed can spark others to the same.
Any small act of kindness you need to take advantage of doing it because maybe that person will reciprocate it and help someone else, said, Officer Whitten.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.