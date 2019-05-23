Decatur husband and wife charged with elder abuse

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital, in reference to the report of elder abuse on April 27.
Investigators say the 71-year-old victim was being treated for an intentional overdose of prescription medication and reported that Michael Kenneth Hill, and his wife, Tammy Elizabeth Hill, abused her physically and mentally.
During the course of the investigation, it was found that the abuse contributed to the victim intentionally overdosing.
Arrest warrants for elder abuse and neglect were obtained for Michael and Tammy Hill on May 8. On May 21, both were arrested on the warrants.
Michael and Tammy Hill were booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
