Man charged with murder in Blair Street shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a shooting in Florence just after 10 o’clock on Wednesday.
It happened on Blair Street. Police tell us they found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
That victim died on the way to the hospital.
69-year-old William Butler is now facing a murder charge in this shooting.
Butler is in the Lauderdale County jail.
Investigators are still working right now to find out what exactly led up to this shooting.
If you have any details that could help them out, you’re asked to call Florence police.
