Crime Stoppers: Car burglary suspect sought in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need your help solving a car break-in case.
Police say on May 13, someone broke into a vehicle on Knollbrook Drive. According to police, the victim said he parked his vehicle outside and secured it. The next morning, he noticed that the driver’s side door had been pried open and the vehicle was rummaged through. Some medication was taken.
The suspect was caught on a camera pulling on door handles throughout the neighborhood.
If you recognize him, call Huntsville Ara Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.