City of Huntsville Crews to activate new pedestrian crossing at Alabama A&M University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Weather permitting, on Tuesday, May 28 at approximately 9 a.m., a new traffic control device at the new pedestrian crossing at Alabama A&M University on Meridian Street between Chase Road and Holloway Road/Drake Drive will be activated.
The new traffic control device is a HAWK signal (High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk Beacon). This HAWK signal is used to stop road traffic and allow pedestrians to cross more safely.
Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to use caution and obey all traffic control signs and pavement markings.
If further information is needed, please contact the Traffic Engineering Division at 256-427-6850.
