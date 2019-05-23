2 Buckhorn High students highlight non-profit in honor of Memorial Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Memorial Day, two students from Buckhorn High School are planning to do something meaningful.
They're headed to Texas to participate in a two-day event that pays respect to our fallen heroes.
WAFF-48 News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle spoke with both girls who say they're walking together to remember a father and a classmate.
Memorial Day is a day set aside to remember those who died in active military service. That’s why this coming Monday is so important to Kara Black, a student at Buckhorn High School.
She's participating in an event in Dallas, Texas called "Carry the Load."
“We’re going down to celebrate and remember the lives of the soldiers we have lost,” said Kara Black, Buckhorn High School student.
Carry The Load is a national non-profit group that walks and cycles to raise awareness about military, veterans and first responders.
This year is Kara’s fifth year walking on Memorial Day to honor the fallen. And, she’s helping to inspire a group of friends to walk with her.
16-year-old Olivia Rushbrook’s will be participating for the first time this year. She has her own personal reason for joining this journey.
“I’m excited to go to Carry The Load because I’m walking in memory of my dad and the past three years Kara has walked for him. And now I’ve got the strength to walk for him,” Olivia Rushbrook, Buckhorn High School student.
Olivia’s father, James Rushbrook- was a 13-year veteran of the Huntsville police force when he died.
“It’s emotional for one because he was such a big role model for me, but now that I’m older and growing I understand everything happens for a reason. Now I get to walk in memory of him, how proud he would be of me. Makes me feel good inside,” said Rushbrook.
Kara and Olivia are also walking for a classmate killed in a tragic car accident.
Jordan Collier was a senior at Buckhorn High School and was set to join the military after graduation when her life was cut short.
“It makes me feel like powerful because now I can say that I’ve done something that not many other people have done before,” said Rushbrook.
A chance to make a difference and remember those who no longer here.
A moment for 2 young teens leaving Huntsville for the holiday weekend headed to Texas to put their selves in the shoes of others now left without a voice.
“To grasp the concept of the obstacle you have to realize it’s not about you anymore and that you’re doing the least that you can for the people who have done everything they can for you,” said Black.
Huntsville’s Fleetfeet is a sponsor. There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help pay the girls expenses to Dallas. Click here for the GoFundMe account to help the girls.
The girls leave out this weekend headed to Dallas. The walk is on Monday.
Kara has placed first the last four years in the 18 and under division.
More than 40,000 people are expected to participate this year.
