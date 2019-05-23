Baby’s mother takes stand to testify in ex’s capital murder trial

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors heard gripping testimony from a woman who lost her child in a 2016 shooting inside the home she shared with her former boyfriend.
Ashley Ross testified in the capital murder trial for Lionel Francis on Thursday.
Francis is accused of killing their 20-month-old daughter, Alexandria. The child was shot at close range in the head.
He told investigators that it was an accident and that Alexandria came up to hug him while he was cleaning the gun and he tried to pull away to get the weapon away from her and it went off.
Francis’ defense attorney said the tragic shooting was not intentional, but a horrible accident. He believes the evidence will show that no one else saw what happened except for Francis.
A videotaped interview with Francis and investigators was played in the courtroom. Francis said Ashley Ross had just gotten out of the shower and he was going to put the gun under the mattress where he kept it when Alexandria ran up to him and he pulled away. Then the gun went off.
Ashley Ross took the stand on Thursday afternoon and said she was with Francis for 2.5 years and they were living together on Lockwood Court.
At the time of the shooting, their relationship was somewhat strained. They would argue like other couples, but would always bounce back, she explained. They were fighting over money for a pair of pants and Francis told her that he felt Ross' relatives were "in her ear," about different things and that she didn't love him.
After work, she took a shower. Francis was in the living room and Alexandria was running around.
As Ross was getting dressed in the couple's bedroom, she saw Alexandria opening and closing the bedroom door. She saw Francis get up and walk towards the bedroom, but she thought he might be coming back to take a nap.
When she put her shirt over her head, Ross said she heard a gunshot and then saw Alexandria on the ground.
She asked Francis what happened and she says he responded: “Now you have to live with what you made me do.”
Ross said their daughter was down on her side, with blood coming out of her forehead, whimpering. She was still breathing.
She called 911 and as she was on the phone with dispatchers, it dawned on her that Francis might shoot her too.
She remembers being “shocked” and “scared.” She asked Francis: “So you’re going to kill your family?”
She told the jury he responded: “I’m not going to kill you, but I will not have a baby by you.” She said he put the gun on the table and walked out the door. Police testified that they found Francis sitting on the curb smoking a cigarette when they arrived on the scene, remarking that he looked “calm.”
Alexandria was taken to Huntsville Hospital and then to Birmingham for treatment of her injuries, but she passed away the next day.
The trial continues at the Madison County Courthouse.
