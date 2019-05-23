Application open for 2019-2020 Speak Student Ambassador program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) is now accepting applications for its 2019-2020 SPEAK Student Ambassador Program. The program is open to upcoming high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County Schools.
SPEAK Student Ambassadors are responsible for promoting suicide prevention and awareness among students, teachers and faculty in their schools. All ambassadors receive training for crisis intervention and awareness, and help provide resources on topics such as suicide, feelings, self-esteem, bullying, depression, and anxiety through the SPEAK North Alabama mobile app and other initiatives.
“We are looking for SPEAK student ambassadors who are thoughtful leaders and advocates in their schools,” said Anna Manning, HHF SPEAK coordinator. “Suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 15 through 24 in the state of Alabama. The SPEAK suicide prevention program seeks to address and reduce that number by providing education and prevention resources. Our ambassadors are crucial to this effort.”
The 2018-2019 class of SPEAK Student Ambassadors was comprised of 50 student ambassadors representing 13 area public and private schools. Through the program, 4,321 students, 2,544 faculty members and 901 community members received suicide intervention training in the past year.
To learn more about applicant criteria and responsibilities, visit www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org/get-involved/speak-program/.
About SPEAK
SPEAK—Suicide. Prevention. Empowerment. Awareness. Knowledge.—addresses the increasing incidence of suicide and raises awareness about mental illness. Established by Huntsville Hospital Foundation in 2016 in partnership with area mental health organizations and school systems, SPEAK provides resources and education through annual trainings, the SPEAK North Alabama mobile app and more. To download the SPEAK North Alabama app, click here.
About Huntsville Hospital Foundation
Huntsville Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in 1978 as the fundraising arm of Huntsville and Madison Hospitals. It works to strengthen relationships between the hospitals and the community. The Foundation accepts gifts—both individual and corporate—on the hospitals’ behalf, and works to fund present and future equipment and program needs. For more information, call (256) 265-8077 or visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.
