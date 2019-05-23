Above the norm peak temperatures; 90s in the forecast

Heat continues to build across the Tennessee Valley today and in the upcoming days. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. High pressure will hold on tight today, and in the days ahead, helping to provide a lot of heat with mostly dry conditions.
Friday concludes the work week with sizzling high temperatures in the mid 90s, which is near the record of 96°. The heat does not loosen up at all this weekend. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 90s, about 15 degrees above average daytime highs for this time of year. Heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, are projected to be near 100°.
A slim chance for rain comes Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower could bring much relief to those who receive it because highs will make it into the mid 90s.
A lot of heat is headed to the Tennessee Valley. Remember to take extra measures to be safe in the hot weather. Steps could include wearing light and loose fitted clothing, staying hydrated, and taking plenty of breaks while spending time outside.
