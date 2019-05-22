What’s going on with Via Airlines?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been some questions surrounding Via Airlines recently.
The new low-cost carrier that came to Birmingham last month with its inaugural service is receiving complaints about flights being canceled.
There are negative reviews about Via Airlines canceling flights with little to no notice dating back three years ago on TripAdvisor.
The most recent comment was left this month when someone’s flight was canceled and they didn’t receive the refund they were told would come. A woman named Donna contacted WBRC earlier this week with the same problem.
In addition to media outlets around the country citing service disruption or a complete end to service, if you go try to book a flight from Birmingham on Via Airlines the calendar is blank for some dates. This negates what Via Airlines Marketing Manager Cynthia Melendez-Flynn told us a month ago.
“Is it going to last? I believe so. I believe so," she said on April 11. "You know, we’re an established carrier. We’ve been flying since 1997. And we are here to stay in this market.”
We have reached out to Via Airlines and officials at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. We will provide more information from each when we receive more information.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.