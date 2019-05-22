“We’re going to make sure he never breathes free air again” - Morgan Co. man sentenced to 438 years for sex crimes

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County judge has handed down a 438 year prison sentence for a man convicted of 8 felony sex crimes.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, District Attorney Scott Anderson said that Michael Lesher will never leave prison. “We’re going to make sure he never breathes free air again.” Anderson told the Daily on Tuesday.
Circuit Judge Stephen Brown read each count and the sentence rendered: first-degree rape, 99 years; first-degree rape, 99 years and 10 years of post-release supervision; incest, five-year split sentence, with two years to serve and three years of probation; first-degree sodomy, 99 years; first-degree sodomy, 99 years and 10 years of post-release supervision; first-degree sexual abuse, 10 years; second-degree rape, 20 years; and first-degree sexual abuse, 10 years.
Brown said the sentences are to be served consecutively, and Lesher will get credit for time served.
Lesher was convicted of rape, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse in March. The most recent crimes took place 12 years ago, according to investigators.
Lesher’s wife, Lisa, is facing similar charges. Her trial date has not yet been set.
