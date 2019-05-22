Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he won't negotiate policy with congressional Democrats while they continue to investigate him.
In a hastily arranged appearance Wednesday in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said it's impossible to negotiate on infrastructure or other issues while the inquiries continue.
Trump said, "You can't do it."
Trump complained about the investigations after a meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that was supposed to be about an infrastructure plan.
Trump said, "I don't do cover-ups" and declared that Democrats had to choose whether to investigate him or work together on the country's priorities.
Pelosi says President Donald Trump "took a pass" on working together with Democrats to address the nation's crumbling infrastructure.
Pelosi spoke at the Capitol after a brief meeting with Trump at the White House.
Pelosi said congressional Democrats went to the White House "in a spirit of bipartisanship to find common ground" on infrastructure. She told reporters afterward: "For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part. ... he just took a pass."
She added that "In any event, I pray for the president of the United States."
Hours earlier, Pelosi had told reporters that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”
Schumer characterized the president’s walkout as pre-planned, CNN reported.
He said, “When we got in the room, the curtains were closed. The President — there was a place for him at the front so he could stand and attempt to tell us why he wouldn’t do infrastructure. And, of course, then he went to the Rose Garden with prepared signs that had been printed up long before our meeting.”
The president has long criticized the Mueller probe and the Democratic investigations.
Democrats are frustrated with the White House’s efforts to block their investigations and stymie their oversight responsibilities.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.