Travel savings for U.S. service members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As airlines, hotels, and travelers gear up for the summer traveling season, it’s time to look at ways to save money.
U.S. veterans, service members and their families can use American Forces Travel to look for saving opportunities and travel perks.
The Department of Defense and Priceline revealed the new site in January 2019.
According to the website, the service is available to active military, guard or reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, retired military, or an eligible family member.
Online reviews are mixed about the service’s ability to save consumers money, but it’s another tool travelers can use when planning their trips.
