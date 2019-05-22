Record heat possible today and through the weekend

They call Memorial Day Weekend the unofficial start to summer and the weather got that memo. Day b day our temperatures will warm up and this weekend will be even hotter than anything we have seen to start the month of May. High temperatures will likely make the mid-90s Thursday through Tuesday of next week, with potential record temperatures many of those days. On top of that, the humidity looks to stay high, creating feels like temperatures into the triple digits. We should stay dry for much of that period as well.