Record heat possible today and through the weekend

Happy Hump Day! It is another very warm and humid start to the day and we have a lot more heat through the day today and into the weekend.
Expecting plenty of sunshine all day long and that will bring our temperatures into the low to mid 90s across the Tennessee Valley. Humidity will increase today as well with a south wind at 8 to 12 mph with gusts possibly as high as 20 mph. There may be a few clouds that pass through, but overall it should be a mainly sunny day. There is a small chance at an isolated storm in northwest Alabama during the afternoon, but that remains minimal.
They call Memorial Day Weekend the unofficial start to summer and the weather got that memo. Day b day our temperatures will warm up and this weekend will be even hotter than anything we have seen to start the month of May. High temperatures will likely make the mid-90s Thursday through Tuesday of next week, with potential record temperatures many of those days. On top of that, the humidity looks to stay high, creating feels like temperatures into the triple digits. We should stay dry for much of that period as well.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
