New scam in Jackson County threatens drug arrests

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies say they’re getting reports of phone scams with a new twist.
They say scammers are pretending to call victims from the DEA or the sheriff’s office. The scammers claim they’ve found a car or luggage with drugs inside, and the people they call are going to be arrested.
Deputies say that’s when the scammers try to get the victims to pay them a bond over the phone.
If you get a call like this, hang up immediately. Then call real law enforcement to report it.
