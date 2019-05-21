MRSA patient in coma awakes after hearing ‘Heaven’

“When she entered the hospital December 4, they didn’t think she would make it,” Poenitski said. “She was in that bad condition. I had a chaplain come in and he was praying with me. He was asking all kinds of questions about who Savannah is. He asked about her favorite song. I told him it was ‘Heaven.’ He came back four hours later with a female chaplain and a guitar. They sang to Savannah when she was in a coma. They sang her song. And she started to cry in the coma. Next day she woke up.”