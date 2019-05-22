The heat is on high in the Tennessee Valley, with little relief from the heat in the form of rain. Sunshine will be abundant today and highs will peak into the lower 90s.
Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the week with highs peaking into the low to mid 90s. This weekend will be mostly sunny and heat index values near 100°.
Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a few sprinkles. Most of the area will be dry with temperatures baking in the mid 90s.
Rain chances will not elevate again until the middle of next week, and even then rain coverage is not very impressive.
