Fort Payne man accused of stealing multiple firearms around county

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an ongoing theft investigation.
Victor Bernard Lyles, 21, of Fort Payne was taken into custody Monday night. Investigators say a large amount of stolen firearms were found in his possession.
Lyles was charged with four counts of second-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and probation violation.
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into thefts around the county.
Several of the firearms were reported stolen earlier in the day from the Rainsville area. Others were from additional thefts in the area.
The Fort Payne Police Department assisted in finding Lyles.
Deputies say more charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation.
