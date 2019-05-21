Cedar Bluff teacher arrested at school on drug charges

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WBRC) - A math teacher at Cedar Bluff High School has been arrested on drug charges and apparently lost his job.
Dustin Ray Duncan, 38, of Gadsden, was arrested Tuesday on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication and the Illegal Possession of Prescription of Drugs.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver confirms Duncan was arrested at school. Tuesday was the last day of school at the school system.
According to a school bio page that has since been removed, Duncan taught math for 9-12 grades, and was Cedar Bluff's Teacher of the Year in 2018.
Superintendent Michael Guice would only say that Duncan no longer works for the system as of Tuesday.
Duncan remains in the Cherokee County Jail on $5,000 bond.
