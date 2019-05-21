UNC Charlotte shooting victim ‘healing and doing great,’ university officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student injured in a deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte last month is out of surgery and doing great, according to university officials.
Rami Alramadhan, 20 of Saudi Arabia, was injured along with 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro when a former student entered the classroom April 30 armed with a gun.
Riley C. Howell, 21, and Ellis R. Parlier, 19, were killed in the campus shooting.
“Rami Alramadhan asked us to let you know he recently had surgery, and is healing and doing great,” UNC Charlotte posted on Twitter Monday. “Please continue to keep him, Drew, Sean and Emily in your thoughts.”
According to Omar Alkhudhr, the cultural affairs representative for the Saudi Student Organization, Alramadhan was shot twice by the 22-year-old suspect. One bullet hit him in the stomach and the other his arm.
A friend of Alramadhan told WBTV it was Alramadhan’s first semester at UNCC.
“Hey guys, I’m back,” Alramadhan said in a video. “So, I’d like to thank all the people that texted me, sent me emails, asked if I’m OK... so yeah - thank you. Stay strong, Charlotte.”
UNC Charlotte shooting survivor Pescaro posted a video of himself walking with little assistance. The next day, he posted on Instagram eating his first “real” meal in 15 days.
Pescaro chowed down on a grilled cheese sandwich, fries drizzled with ketchup, pineapples, ice cream, a cookie and sweet tea- a meal suited for a survivor.
Pescaro’s injuries following the shooting are unknown, but through social media has shared that he underwent two surgeries. Along his side has been his family including his mom who he thanked on Mother’s Day.
During UNCC commencement, graduates wore white ribbons on their green gowns in memory of the students killed in the shooting. Some of them said this was their first time returning to campus, since the shooting happened.
Inside, the school devoted several moments to remember Parlier and Howell, with gestures including a special song dedicated to the two young men, and a moment of silence.
The school also announced donated funds to create $1 million in scholarships, in Riley and Reed’s names.
