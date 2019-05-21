Sunny & heating up into the low 90s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another mostly sunny and hot afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s, a few very isolated rain showers can pop up in the afternoon hours.
As a broad ridge of high pressure settles in over the southeast, our temperatures will continue to ride and the humidity will really start to ramp up for the end of the week. Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 90s with the heat index close to or over 100 degrees! Some high temperature records may fall over the next several days, stay hydrated and take breaks from being outside.
Memorial Day Weekend will stay hot and mostly dry with highs in the 90s and chances for isolated showers and storms.
