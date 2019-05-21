Silver Airways unveils new plane at Huntsville International Airport

Silver Airways unveils new plane at Huntsville International Airport
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 21, 2019 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Silver Airways passengers here in Huntsville will be traveling on a new aircraft out of Huntsville International.

The new ATR 42-600 aircraft took its first departure out of Huntsville Tuesday morning.

HSV is one of the first airports Silver Airlines has debuted its new fleet.

Officials say there is a lot to love about the newer aircraft. Airport spokeswoman Jana Kuner said the new plane it a smoother ride with more leg room and overhead bin space.

Silver Airways came to HSV last summer, offering cheaper fares out of north Alabama.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.