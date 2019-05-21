SC correctional officer gets pregnant by inmate, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services has released arrest warrants Tuesday for a correctional officer who got pregnant by an inmate.
Correctional Officer Greshica Brown for the Kirkland Correctional Institution is being charged with Sexual Misconduct with an inmate and Misconduct in office, according to an arrest warrant.
The incident occurred between the dates of August 2018 and December 2018 at Kirkland Correctional Institution.
Brown’s pregnancy was discovered through cell phone extractions and Facebook search warrants where she discussed being pregnant by the victim.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.