2nd pro-choice rally in Huntsville within a week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday was the second pro-choice rally and march in Huntsville this week.
"We didn't want to stop at Sunday, we wanted to keep the ball rolling. We want to make sure we were still heard," said organizer Halie Carlin.
On Sunday, there were hundreds of people in attendance, and on Tuesday there were only about a dozen pro-choice protesters who are upset Alabama lawmakers passed the strict abortion bill.
The people who did show up held signs and marched to the Madison County Courthouse at around 1 p.m.
They say it’s not the size of the group that matters. It’s about having their voice heard and coming together. Some of the people in the group say they wanted to come out here today because they weren’t able to attend Sunday’s rally.
"I'm not fighting for myself. I'm fighting for everyone. I'm fighting for the woman who are going to find out about these laws and are to scared and are going to do something to themselves. I'm fighting for the woman who are too young and don't know what to do, so they do something to themselves," said Halie Carlin.
We are covering rallies and marches from both sides of this controversial issue. This Friday, May 24, there will be a pro-life protest taking place at the Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville.
