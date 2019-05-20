Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talks in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders gave a speech at Mount Zion AME Zion Church in Montgomery Monday afternoon.
This was one of his pit stops as he traveled across the South.
“I’m here to ask for your help to win here in Alabama and I think we’ve got a shot to do that,” Sanders said.
Medicare for all was a centerpiece of his speech. He used a recent visit to Canada as an example. Sanders referenced people in Canada that had heart surgery and cancer treatments.
"And you know what they paid for it? Nothing," he said as the crowd cheered.
The crowd of around 300 people went wild when he talked about making college tuition free.
"The time is long overdue to make it clear that any young person in this country that has the ability, who has the desire to get a higher education, whether it's college or a trade school, that that young person has the right to do that," he said. "Which is why we will make public college and universities tuition free."
To pay for Sanders' ideas, he pointed to companies like Amazon.
“Anybody here know how much amazon made in taxes this year?" Sanders said. "Zero.”
He also talked about his newly released education plan, which includes in part banning for-profit charter schools. Lowering incarceration rates and expanding voting rights were major topics.
Sanders also stopped by the residence of those in Lowndes County and the National memorial for Peace and Justice Monday. He also held a rally in Birmingham Saturday.
