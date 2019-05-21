Potential record-breaking heat ahead

A broad ridge of high pressure continues to settle in over the southeast for the remainder of the week. Our temperatures will continue to rise and the humidity will really start to ramp up for the end of the week. Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 90s with the heat index close to or over 100 degrees. Some high temperature records may fall over the next several days. Stay hydrated and take breaks from being outside.
Memorial Day Weekend will stay hot and mostly dry with highs in the 90s and chances for isolated showers and storms. Memorial Day Monday looks just as hot in the middle 90s with a chance at widely scattered rain and thunderstorms. The long-term temperature trend stays well above average for now.
