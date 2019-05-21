Pet sitter arrested for jewelry theft at Ross Bridge home

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to missing jewelry at a Hoover home.
Hoover police have charged Jordan Elizabeth Rodgers with two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree and one count of of receiving stolen property in the second degree.
Police say a resident in the 3800 block of James Hill Circle called authorities when several pieces of jewelry were discovered missing. There was no sign of burglary and authorities say the victim suspected her pet sitter of the theft.
An investigation led to detectives discovering the suspect sold more than $12,000 worth of jewelry matching the description of what was stolen from the residence to a jewelry store in Birmingham, police say. Warrants were obtained after the victim positively identified the items.
Rodgers turned himself in to Jefferson County Jail on Monday and was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
