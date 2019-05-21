More heat today; Even hotter to end the week

It is a warm and humid morning across the Tennessee Valley and we are expecting to see more of that throughout the week. Skies are mostly clear to start the day and we will see plenty of sunshine all day. That will help us climb into the low 90s out there this afternoon. There will be some passing clouds across the Valley as we move through the afternoon, but overall expect a sunny and hot day. Day by day we will see even more heat which will bring us temperatures into the low to mid 90s. Humidity will climb as well, which means we will feel even warmer.