More heat today; Even hotter to end the week

Happy Tuesday! I hope you’re a fan of heat because we have plenty of it on the way.
It is a warm and humid morning across the Tennessee Valley and we are expecting to see more of that throughout the week. Skies are mostly clear to start the day and we will see plenty of sunshine all day. That will help us climb into the low 90s out there this afternoon. There will be some passing clouds across the Valley as we move through the afternoon, but overall expect a sunny and hot day. Day by day we will see even more heat which will bring us temperatures into the low to mid 90s. Humidity will climb as well, which means we will feel even warmer.
They call Memorial Day Weekend the unofficial start to summer and at least the weather will be appropriate for that name. Temperatures this weekend will be even hotter than anything we have seen to start the month of May. High temperatures will likely make the mid-90s Thursday through Tuesday of next week, with potential record temperatures many of those days. On top of that, the humidity looks to stay high, creating feels like temperatures into the triple digits!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.